Police urge public to report Rasen incidents

Lincolnshire Police are urging the public to report incidents

It is understood there have been several incidents of groups of youths either damaging property or business, or setting fires which are being tackled by people locally.

The incidents have not been reported to police or the fire service, and without a report, police won’t always know about the issue and can’t take steps to investigate. These steps can include monitoring CCTV, or issuing appeals to the public, among other investigative avenues as part of their Arson Taskforce partnership with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Where they know an incident has taken place, they say they can ‘delve into an issue, and help find a resolution’.

The areas of the community reported to have been affected are the skate park off Coronation Road, and the Co-op store in John Street.

Inspector Gary Brockie said: “Anti-social behaviour is not taken lightly, and in some cases constitutes criminal behaviour.

"We will take all reports seriously, but we need the help and intelligence from our community to be able to take steps to tackle issues. Deliberate fire setting in particular is incredibly dangerous and can risk lives.

“We explore all options in order to prevent reoffending and reduce the likelihood of further incidents, from education and engagement through to more formal outcomes such as prosecution. Where we identify groups of young people who have been in the area of different incidents, we will speak directly with them and their parents to offer education and advice on the dangers of fire. If an individual is identified as specifically being involved in setting fires, we will explore all available routes to deal with them.

“We are also reminding parents and carers that they have a responsibility to know where their children are when they go out, and to educate them about the risks and consequences of causing harm and damage in our communities.