Police urge reporting to build up  ‘bigger picture’ of Rasen crime issues

​Police are renewing their call for people to report incidents following two shop break ins last week and a growing concern amongst business owners of an increase in crime.

Rasen's Age UK Lindsey shop remains closed more than a week after the break in. Image: Dianne Tuckett

​In the early hours of Tuesday, September 12, two businesses in the town’s Queen Street were targeted.

The first was The Green Life Pantry, where the door was forced and a charity box stolen.

The box was found broken open in a nearby back garden and returned to the shop.

The second incident was at Age UK Lindsey, more or less opposite, where the front door was forced and a safe containing cash was stolen.

A police spokesman said: “Our investigation into both incidents is ongoing and we would encourage anyone with information to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to view any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which might help identify a suspect.

"If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident 17 of September 12.”

Meanwhile, some shopkeepers have spoken to the Rasen Mail in confidence over a rise in crime locally, however, the police say there is no evidence to support this and are once again urging people to make reports.

A police spokesman said: “We would encourage anyone who is a victim of crime, or witnesses a crime taking place, to come forward with a report.

"When an incident is only discussed within the local community, or is talked about on social media, this is not an official police report and we will be unable to take action; often this might be on private groups chats and we won’t even see it. Without that crucial intelligence of when, where and what has happened, we are unable to investigate or start to build a bigger picture of an issue.

“We are calling on the community to report incidents directly with the local Neighbourhood Policing Team. As well as investigating any incidents, we can also provide crime prevention advice and guidance to stay safe and secure.

Where we do know about a crime that has taken place, we are working hard to identify those responsible and take action against them.”