Police urge vigilance after series of burglaries in Sleaford area villages

A force spokesman said: “Please be vigilant, report anything suspicious and remove and valuables from vehicles.”

Officers are investigating a report of theft from a van in the Martin area overnight on Tuesday July 6 into Wednesday July 7 (incident 51 of July 7).

The same night there was a burglary in the Walcott area where two pit bikes were stolen along with a lawnmower from a garage and outbuildings (incident 33 July 7).

Crime: police appeal after burglaries.

There was a further burglary in the Timberland area where outbuildings were entered but nothing appears nothing to have been taken (incident 93 July 7).