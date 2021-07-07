Police urge vigilance after series of burglaries in Sleaford area villages

A force spokesman said: “Please be vigilant, report anything suspicious and remove and valuables from vehicles.”
Officers are investigating a report of theft from a van in the Martin area overnight on Tuesday July 6 into Wednesday July 7 (incident 51 of July 7).
The same night there was a burglary in the Walcott area where two pit bikes were stolen along with a lawnmower from a garage and outbuildings (incident 33 July 7).
There was a further burglary in the Timberland area where outbuildings were entered but nothing appears nothing to have been taken (incident 93 July 7).
Officers ask residents who saw anything suspicious in these areas overnight Tuesday into Wednesday to get in touch on 101 quoting the relevant incident number.