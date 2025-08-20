Police want to speak to three youths about £5,000 in damage done to wind farm security equipment

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information to help identify the three youths in the images (provided) as we believe they will have information that can assist our investigation.

“While the pictures are not perfect we feel fairly sure someone in the community will be able to let us know who they are.” PC Critten, the investigating officer is asking anyone who is able to assist to email him at [email protected], quoting Incident 480 of August 9.