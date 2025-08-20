Can you help identify these boys who police want to talk to in relation to damage to a security device at Bishopthorpe wind farm near Tetney. Photo: Lincs Policeplaceholder image
Can you help identify these boys who police want to talk to in relation to damage to a security device at Bishopthorpe wind farm near Tetney. Photo: Lincs Police

Police want to speak to three youths about £5,000 in damage done to wind farm security equipment

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 20th Aug 2025, 17:24 BST
Around £5,000 worth of damage has been caused to a static security device at Bishopthorpe wind farm, near Tetney.

Lincolnshire Police say the damage was caused on Saturday August 9 just after 8.30pm.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information to help identify the three youths in the images (provided) as we believe they will have information that can assist our investigation.

“While the pictures are not perfect we feel fairly sure someone in the community will be able to let us know who they are.” PC Critten, the investigating officer is asking anyone who is able to assist to email him at [email protected], quoting Incident 480 of August 9.

Can you help identify these boys?

1. mssp-27-08-25-biscathorpe vandals-2-CEN.jpg

Can you help identify these boys? Photo: Lincs Police

Can you help identify these boys?

2. mssp-27-08-25-biscathorpe vandals-1-CEN.jpg

Can you help identify these boys? Photo: Lincs police

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice