Police warn Ford Fiesta and Focus owners after rise in overnight thefts

Police have issued a warning to owners of Ford Fiesta and Ford Focus vehicles following a rise in thefts.

Lincolnshire officers highlighted what they described as “worrying” national figures on social media. In 2023, 5,976 Ford Fiestas and 2,210 Ford Focus cars were reported stolen.

The force believes most are being stolen to be dismantled for spare parts given the ongoing popularity of the respective models.

Ford ended production of the Fiesta in July 2023 and has announced manufacturing of the Focus will cease in 2025.

“A word of warning to owners of Ford Fiestas and Ford Focus cars,” Hykeham and Bracebridge Heath officers wrote on Facebook.

“We are currently seeing a series of overnight thefts of these vehicles both ST variants and the basic models as many parts are interchangeable. If you own a Fiesta or Focus please be aware of this, the immobilisers are being defeated by the offenders so physically blocking them in is a good idea if possible and the use of a steering lock is ideal if a garage is not available.

“Some worrying figures nationally to ‘focus’ your attention – in 2023 there were 5,976 Ford Fiestas stolen and 2,210 Ford Focus cars stolen.

“Most are thought stolen to be broken for spares. Please be vigilant, we are seeing them stolen off the street and driveways both in rural locations and urban areas – be aware the thieves are targeting your vehicle so be alert to any one following you home. Do all you can to make the car thieves lives as hard as possible.”

Lincolnshire Police are also appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after a white Ford Fiesta was stolen in Lincoln.

The vehicle was believed to have been taken at 11:05pm on December 19 2024 by a group of men wearing dark clothing.

Humberside Police issued a similar warning earlier this year, urging owners to stay vigilant and to contact them as soon as possible if their vehicle goes missing.