Police warn Land Rover Defender owners in Sleaford area to be on high alert after attempted thefts

Police update

PC Matthew Roberts residents: “Owners of Land Rover Defender vehicles are urged to be aware and be increasingly vigilant due to several attempts to steal Land Rover Defenders overnight from both private driveways and from farm yards.

“Attempts have been made to hot wire the vehicles with one successful attempt being made, but the thieves were disturbed by police arriving on scene near to the scene of the theft, where thieves were actively stripping the vehicle.”