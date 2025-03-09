Police warning after car theft in Sleaford
A white Mercedes C220 was reported stolen from a property on Rosewood Drive.
A police spokesperson said: “It was believed to have happened between 10.30pm last night and 8am this morning (March 8).
“Two men were also reported to have been in the Southfields area in the early hours of this morning trying car door handles.”
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured any dashcam, CCTV or RING doorbell footage overnight in this area, or anyone who may have noticed any suspicious individuals or cars travelling in the area at the time.
If you can help, contact PC Jack McGhee by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 75 of March 8 in the subject line.