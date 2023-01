Police are warning householders to be vigilant after reports of a group of three males behaving suspiciously around rear gardens of properties in villages between Sleaford and Lincoln.

Lincolnshire Police.

According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, over the last couple of nights, there have been several incidents where three males have been seen in the rear gardens of residential properties interfering with sheds and garages.

The incidents have been reported in the Bassingham, Brant Broughton, Stapleford and Thorpe on the Hill area.

Advertisement