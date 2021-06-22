Police warning after increase in telephone scam cold callers

There has been an increase in reports of telephone cold callers purporting to be from utility companies in Lincolnshire.

The call usually starts with a fraudster alleging to work for a utility company. They will then claim that the victim has an outstanding balance on their account that needs to be paid and that it needs to be paid immediately in order to resolve the issue.

Although the losses reported so far have been small amounts (£22), once the victim’s card details have been provided, the fraudsters will use the information gathered to make high value payments elsewhere and defraud the victim.

Lincolnshire Police has issued guidance on not falling victim to the scam

o If you receive a call asking you to make immediate payment to a utility company such as water, gas or electricity, do not give your details over the phone.

o Call the company directly using a telephone number you can verify and query your account that way. Genuine companies won’t cold call you out of the blue.

o Remember, never give your personal or financial details over the phone to a cold caller.