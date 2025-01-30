Police warning after reports of person in Sleaford approaching people for money

Police have had reports of a person approaching people asking for money in Sleaford. Photo: AH

Sleaford Police say they are aware of ongoing reports regarding an individual in Sleaford, approaching people asking for money.

In a statement via their social media page, the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “It has been reported they can often become abusive and aggressive when their requests are refused. We are particularly concerned about this individual targeting elderly and vulnerable residents, including approaching them at their home addresses.”

They explained: “When people are seen to be begging, or approaching people directly for money, it’s appreciated that this can be an unpleasant situation, recognising the sensitivities and complexities surrounding their situations and the emotional impact this can have on people.

“Our priority is to ensure these residents are fully supported and protected from any distressing or potentially harmful behaviour.”

They advised that if you experience this in Sleaford, have any information about incidents, or concerns about vulnerable individuals in the community to contact the police as soon as possible.

"Your support will help us take appropriate steps to safeguard those at risk and ensure the correct support is available to any resident affected by this,” they said.

You can report any information to Lincolnshire Police on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.