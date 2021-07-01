Police warning after spate of car break-ins in Boston area

Police warning on car break-ins

Officers have urged motorists to always make sure their vehicles are secure and not to leave valuables in them.

The warning follows at least five break-ins or attempted break-ins on Sunday and Monday.

Incidents included a car being broken into by an offender who smashed a window and took a handbag containing bank cards on Hobhole Bank in Boston at around midday on Monday

Sometime overnight on Monday, about £10 in coins was taken from an unsecured Mazda car parked in Seedlands Close, Boston.

An offender was seen attempting to break in to a Vauxhall car in Ashlawn Drive at around 2am on Monday, trying the car door handles.

Thieves searched a Ford Focus left in Hospital Lane, Boston, at around 4am on Monday, although at the time of reporting it was unclear what had been taken

And at around 8.30am on Sunday, an offender was seen searching inside a Audi car in Linden Way, Boston. He was wearing a hoodie and face mask.

Sergeant Kate Odlin said: “At this stage in our investigation, it is unclear if these thefts and attempt thefts are linked but we are keeping an open mind.

“Offenders have been trying car door handles in the area, and in some cases gaining access and stealing items.

“Offenders have also broken car windows to gain access to items on show. We are doing what we can to investigate this and apprehend offenders and would encourage residents to report any suspicious activity to us.

"A vehicle left unlocked or with windows open is an invitation to a thief, so don't leave your vehicle insecure - even for 'just a second.

“Don’t make life easy for criminals by leaving any items on display. Either take your property with you when you get out of the vehicle or keep items locked in the boot out of sight. Even things like an old coat, sunglasses or loose change can be a temptation for someone to ‘smash and grab’.”

Police say there are simple steps you can take to help reduce being a victim of theft.

These include:

· Ensuring the vehicle is locked and windows shut whenever it is left unattended

· Keeping all possessions out of sight – don’t leave jackets, sat navs etc on show

· Fitting an alarm – there are various alarms on the market but we recommend products that are Thatcham/Secured by Design accredited.