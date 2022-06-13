Police warning over fake bank notes

Lincolnshire Police

There were a number of incidents over the weekend in which fake notes were used.

A fake £50 note was used to pay for fuel on Alford Road, Mablethorpe – incident 372 of 12 June relates.

Then fake £10s and a fake £20 note (incident 430 of 11 June) were used in a shop on Boston Road South, Holbeach, then a fake £50 note was used in a shop on Strait Bargate, Boston (incident 269 of 11 June).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking notes and to report to us if you come across any money you believe is counterfeit.”

If anyone has any information relating to these incidents, call police on 101, quoting the incident number and date.