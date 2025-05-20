Police widen appeal for witnesses after burglary in Ruskington
The incident is believed to have happened at the house on Manor Street between 5pm and 11.40pm on Saturday May 17 after a window was broken.
According to Lincolnshire Police, the householder was at home during the time, and it is not clear if the offenders entered the property, as nothing was taken.
Officers have conducted CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in the area and are now broadening their appeal for information.
If you saw or heard anyone or anything suspicious in the area around the time the offence is believed to have happened, you are asked to get in touch with Detective Sergeant Matt Trayling by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 6 of May 18.