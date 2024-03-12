Police widen timeframe of appeal for information into the death of Sleaford man

Adam Bailey.

Adam lived in Tamer Road, Sleaford, which is where he was found dead on February 16.

Officers investigating are now widening the timeframe within which they wish to hear information about him to between February 8 and February 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously they had been asking for witnesses to his movements from February 11.

A police spokesman said: “He regularly visited the Riverside pharmacy, and commuted by foot, so we’d be interested in hearing from drivers who were in that area at any point between 5.30pm on February 8 and 2.15pm on February 16.

“We are also particular keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the Tamer Road area between 11pm on February 11 into just after midnight on February 12”.

If you can help, you can submit information and footage through the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP), or call 101 quoting incident number 205 of 16 February. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers-uk.org online or call 0800 555 111 anonymously.

Advertisement

Advertisement