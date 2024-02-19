Popular Boston man hailed a 'hero' for helping others through his own death

Adi Whiting with his baby son Sylvester.

The popular bar manager tragically died last month after an alleged assault outside the Carpenters Arms pub in Boston, were he worked.

Adi, aged 35, was left seriously injured and later passed away in hospital with family at his side.

Staff at The Carpenter’s Arms, where he worked as a bar manager, set up a GoFundMe account to help Adi’s partner Sarah and their baby son Sylvester. So far this has raised £21,900.

Adi Whiting is helping others through his death, via organ donation.

Family have now spoken of how Adi was on the organ donor register, and that five of his organs have now been donated to help others in vital need.

It is understood that some of the recipients had been waiting a number of years for a transplant.

Speaking to Lincolnshire World, Adi’s mum, Debbie Paul, said: “We are finding great comfort that other people are having a more fulfilled life now. Adi was a very caring soul - he did a fundraising walk for prostate cancel last November, and had raised money organising ‘punk for the homeless’ [events] over the years.”

She added: "Many lucky people now have a better life, because of my beautiful boy’s tragic death.”

Friends of Adi have responded to the news of his posthumous generosity by commenting on Facebook that he was “a real hero” and “will live on in others”. Others said the act of generosity was a ‘magnificent legacy’ for Adi.

Jan Riley, Adi’s friend and co-owner of the Carpenters Arms told us: “He would have been happy to know he was helping others. He was the most helpful person I have ever known.”

A spokesperson for NHS Blood and Transplant, which runs organ donation in the UK, said: “We’re grateful to Adi and his family for supporting organ donation and saving lives at a very traumatic time. Organ donation saves lives, without people being willing to donate their organs, no organ transplants would be possible – transplants transform the lives of patients and their families.

“Donor families often talk with pride of the difficult but ultimately rewarding decision to donate their loved one’s organs to help others. Thousands of lives are saved every year thanks to organ donors and their families saying yes, but thousands more patients, including hundreds of children, are still waiting for a life-saving donation.

“We hope Adi will inspire people to confirm their decision to donate on the NHS Organ Donor Register to help save more lives.”

The family has announced details of Adi’s funeral – which is to take place at Boston Crematorium on Friday, March 1.

This will follow a procession from The Carpenter’s Arms pub in Witham Street at 1.15pm.

Adi’s brother Sid Whiting said: “Please feel free to cheer him on route. It will be lovely to give him a loud and vibrant send off to celebrate his life, so wear your usual clothes, something Adi would recognise you in. No tradition funeral attire. He was a colourful individual and he's going out the way he lived his life.”

Donations at the funeral will go to the mental health charity Crisis. The funeral will be followed by a gathering back at The Carpenters Arms, known locally as The Carps.