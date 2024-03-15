Popular Skegness PCSO walks her final beat after 14 years of service
Over the years Michelle Collins has won the hearts of the community with her cheery manner and enthusiam in her day-to-day role.
As well as regularly being seen at local events, including the 999 day, she has also helped launch a number of special campaigns.
Last year, she returned to work after a break due to her brave battle with cancer. Even during her break she was raising funds to make life better for cancer patients undergoing treatment for cancer in hospital.
Today (Friday) she walked the streets of Skegness for the final time with her fellow PCSO Dave Bunker.
Skegness Police posted a tribute to her: “Today is Michelle Collins’ last working day as a PCSO for Lincolnshire Police, after 14 years loyal service.
"She will be out and about on foot today in town.
"Michelle is leaving to pursue a new career and we all wish her well in this new venture.
“Thank you Michelle for your dedication and hard work this last 14 years.”
Good luck Michelle in you future endeavours – we will miss you!