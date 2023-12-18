'Priceless' lectern stolen from village church

​The committee at Baumber’s church have spoken of their heartbreak and anger after their 19th century lectern was stolen over the weekend.

The eagle lectern stolen from St Swithin's church.

After a tough year which has seen an online campaign launched in a bid to raise £60,000 to save the Roman-era village church of St Swithin’s in Baumber, the church has now been targeted by thieves as the door was forced open and their ornate, eagle-sculpted lectern was stolen overnight on Saturday (December 16).

A total of £10 was also stolen from the church’s donation box which had been donated after a funeral the previous day, as well as £2 from parish magazine sales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lectern was donated to St Swithin’s by a grieving mother for her eldest son in 1891, and spokesman for the committee Sally Stringer said that the lectern is “priceless” to the church and village as a whole.

The eagle lectern stolen from Baumber church.

"It’s a beautiful eagle and we really need it back,” she said, “It’s an integral part of the church as it’s where people listen to the lessons.”

The committee are now calling for their appeal to be shared to help get their priceless lectern back, and also to other churches in the area to either increase security around their church and their valuables, or to at least photograph their treasures in case they are stolen.

“Churches just don’t have the money to invest in high-tech cameras,” Sally added, “And we’re still trying to raise the money to fix the roof, and this has really set us back.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that a sum of cash and a lectern was reported to have been taken overnight on Saturday and that enquiries are ongoing.