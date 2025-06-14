Prison term for man who strangled own father after being locked out of Boston home

Jailed for 17 months ... Arnas Savickas, 31, of no fixed abode. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

A man who admitted strangling his own father after he locked him out their home in Boston has been jailed for 17 months.

Arnas Savickas, 31, grabbed his father by the throat after he was unable to enter his parents’ property on March 7, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

The court was told Savickas' father was concerned that his son had taken drugs and was worried about his behaviour if he let him inside the house.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said: “Mr Savickas grabbed his father by the throat and squeezed so hard that he struggled to breath.

“He then pushed his father to the floor by his neck and kicked him to his ribs and stomach area.”

Mr Howes said Savickas ran from the scene after a neighbour heard his father's shout for help and came outside.

Savickas was located two days later after police were called to reports of a man on a red bike with a knife acting strangely.

Mr Howes said Savickas was arrested after approaching an officer with a pair of scissors which he put down.

Savickas, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article on March 9 and intentional strangulation and common assault on March 7.

He also admitted a fourth charge of possessing a handless knife blade at the Boston branch of Burger King on October 25.

Steven Taylor, mitigating, said Savickas maintained he did not have a serious addiction to cannabis and amphetamines.

“He has been in this country eight years. He was living with his parents and clearly there were some issues,” Mr Taylor said.

Mr Taylor said Savickas had spent the last three months on remand in custody and was hopeful of a reconciliation with his parents.

Passing sentence on Wednesday (June 11), Judge Simon Hirst told Savickas his offending was aggravated by the domestic context of the attack on his father.

“You grabbed him by the throat and squeezed so your father struggled to breath,” Judge Hirst said.

Savickas was given a 15-month prison term for the strangulation, a two-month consecutive term for the bladed article offence on October 25, a two-month concurrent term for the March 9 bladed article offence, and a two-month concurrent term for the assault charge.