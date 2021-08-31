John Parker, 35, of no fixed address, breached the CBO by entering Boots the Chemist in Marketplace, Gainsborough on August 24.

He then committed burglary by entering an area not open to the public, and stole £80 worth of toothbrushes. He had also breached the CBO by entering the same store on August 21.

He was arrested following partnership work between Lincolnshire Police and the CCTV team at West Lindsey District Council.

John Parker has been jailed for 12 weeks

Officers from Gainsborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) had briefed the CCTV team on the burglary incident and the offender they were searching for, and the team were able to search for and locate him, then pass the intelligence onto officers, leading to the arrest.

Inspector Gary Brockie, said: “This is a really positive outcome for both the community and retail businesses of Gainsborough where Parker has been what can only be described as a prolific offender. It was achieved through the positive intervention of Offender Management officers in conjunction with local policing.

"The result achieved more swiftly thanks to the support of staff at West Lindsey District Council CCTV. Once they were aware of the outstanding offences, they sighted Parker, identified his location and contacted police to bring about the arrest.”

Grant White, communities manager at West Lindsey District Council, added: “This case shows the positive impact CCTV has on communities, and how it can be an incredibly powerful tool in helping local communities and businesses on a day-to-day basis.

“We work regularly with local stores to manage and prevent crimes like this from happening, but when they do occur, we work alongside Lincolnshire Police to bring those responsible to justice. I am grateful to the CCTV operator for spotting this individual so quickly and for the police for their collaborative work.”