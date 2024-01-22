'Prolific' rogue trader jailed for targeting vulnerable and elderly residents in Lincolnshire

The 37 year-old man has been jailed following an investigation by Lincolnshire Trading Standards

Lincoln Crown Court.

A Boston area man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for targeting elderly and vulnerable residents.

Quenton Allen, 37, of Mill Lane, Wrangle, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court last week for “engaging in unfair commercial practice contravening the requirements of professional diligence”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Describing him as a “prolific rogue trader”, Lincolnshire Trading Standards said the incidents took place between 2018 and 2020, where Allen “targeted elderly and vulnerable residents, convincing them there were problems with their roofs or chimneys that needed urgent work.”

They went on: “Mr Allen and his associates would then carry out the unnecessary work – often to a very poor standard – and then charge the homeowners way above the going rate.

“All roofs in this case were examined by an expert and deemed that the work was not required in the first place. Work also hadn’t been carried out to a good or expected standard in relation to the price that Mr Allen charged the homeowner.”

One homeowner had their chimney rebuilt by Mr Allen, said Trading Standards, adding: “When inspected by our expert it was found to be much shorter than the original one and actually posed a safety risk if the homeowner were to use his fire.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson continued: “After an initial delay due to the pandemic, Quenton Allen appeared in Lincoln Crown Court on 23 November 2023 where he pleaded guilty to Professional Diligence for all six properties involved in the case.”

At sentencing at Lincoln Crown Court on 19 January 2024, Mr Allen was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment of which half must be served, a victim surcharge and a Criminal Behaviour Order which will run indefinitely.

Senior Trading Standards officer, Sally Gray, said: “The consumers in this case lived throughout Lincolnshire. The leaflets handed to them – despite looking legitimate – had a fictitious company name on them, so none of them really knew who they were dealing with.

“In one case, the consumer was taken to the bank to withdraw the cash to pay Mr Allen and another was asked to part with their vintage car as part payment for the work that had been carried out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This sentence acts as a warning to others and should provide some level of justice to those who suffered, who will be pleased to see Quenton Allen behind bars.”