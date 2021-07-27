Prolific Scunthorpe burglar jailed

Humberside Police.

Lee Jackson, 28, of Lindley Street, Scunthorpe had forced entry to the garage three weeks ago, raking his way through the items to get to the motorcycle.

Thankfully, the residents were awoken and managed to disturb him before he could successfully get away with the bike.

Detective Inspector Wendy Lusby from Scunthorpe CID said: “Mr Jackson was intent on taking what didn’t belong to him, but wasn’t able to get away with the motorcycle or the crime.

“He is rightfully in prison where he belongs and the community can feel safer knowing a prolific offender is off the streets.

“Burglary is an intrusive crime which we take incredibly seriously. If a burglary is in progress, you should always call 999. Otherwise, you can report burglaries via our 101 service.”