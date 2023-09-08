Prolific shoplifter banned from entering shops in Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards

A prolific shop lifter has been banned from entering shops along the coast for two years.

Luke Smedley - banned from shops.

Luke Smedley, aged 35, of Mill View Close, Ingoldmells, was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on Wednesday.

The conditions mean he is prohibited from entering any retail premises in Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smedley was also handed an eight-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, and a rehabilitation activity requirement after he pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court to several shop thefts. They are:

On 08/03/2023 at Tesco, Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, stole a bottle of wine, to the value of £7.70

On 08/03/2023 at Tesco, Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

On 10/02/2023 at Tesco, Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, stole three steaks, to the value of £15.

On 24/09/2022 at The Co-op, Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire, stole health and beauty items, of a value unknown, belonging to Lincolnshire Co-Op.

On 21/04/2023 at Tesco, Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire stole two bottles of wine to the value of £13

Inspector Jacky Evans said: “Smedley has been a perpetual shop thief within Chapel St Leonards and Ingoldmells over the past year. This order will hopefully prevent him from offending and, in turn, I hope it provides reassurance to the local community and our retailers that police will take positive action in these situations.

"This type of offending blights our communities and we want to protect them from it. These orders seek to provide longer-term solutions to prevent this behaviour, allowing both prohibitive and positive requirements to be imposed. They also provide the courts with additional sentencing powers to deal with any breaches."A disproportionate amount of harm and criminal behaviour is committed by a few prolific offenders; by targeting these people we aim to significantly reduce harm in the community.”

We keep a continued watch of people who have been issued with CBOs, and we proactively release their image so that members of the community have the opportunity to recognise offending, and are more able to report an incident if one occurs.