Lincolnshire Police has re-issued an appeal to locate 23-year-old Ty McLaggan.

McLaggan was released from prison on licence earlier this year, and he has now been recalled to prison. Officers would also like to speak with him in connection with a robbery allegation.

Officers first issued an appeal on July 29. He is believed to have links to Gainsborough, as well as Nottingham, Worksop, Retford and Skegness.

Anyone with information can email Lincolnshire Police at [email protected] adding incident number 48 of July 24 in the subject line. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can also be anonymously contacted by calling 0800 555 111 or on their website.