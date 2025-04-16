£7.5m government funding 'not enough' to put bobbies back on beat in Lincolnshire

PCC Marc Jones.

Lincolnshire Police have welcomed a £5.7m funding boost – but warn it is not enough to put bobbies back on the beat.

The funding, confirmed by Minister of State for Policing, Fire and Crime Prevention Diane Johnson, is part of wider government measures designed to restore trust in local policing.

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said the news was “exceptionally positive” and would stave off most financial pressures until the Autumn – but reiterated the need for a long-term funding solution.

The package of measures, including special grants and upfront payments, means the threat of significant cuts facing Lincolnshire Police has been delayed in the very short term.

Furthermore, the minister and Whitehall officials have agreed to continue talks when the Government’s spending review has been announced – which is expected to give a clearer picture on medium term public spending.

Mr Jones said: “This is very welcome news for communities across Lincolnshire and I am delighted that the minister and her officials have listened to our concerns and reacted positively.

“This funding package is certainly going to stave off the worst of the cuts facing Lincolnshire Police in the short term and give the Chief Constable and I more time to address the long-term funding issues.

“I am not complacent though. This package is exceptionally positive but there is still much work to be done.

“We have heard in recent days of every force across England gaining funding to recruit additional neighbourhood officers but this will not be happening here in Lincolnshire.

"Yet again the gap grows larger between our situation and the rest of the country which is simply unsustainable. The additional funding coming here will simple contribute to avoiding losing some of what we already have.

“There is much to be done to solve the funding issues for the long term and I would not want the public misled into thinking this matter is resolved or that the latest government announcement on ‘additional’ neighbourhood policing will change anything for us, it won’t.”

Chief Constable Paul Gibson said: “I am pleased that the Policing Minister has acknowledged our challenging and unique position and has agreed an initial financial support package.

“There is more work to do, but I am reassured that the Home Office have given assurances they will continue to work with us to collectively seek a solution.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure on the streets they call home. Yet for years crimes such as shoplifting and antisocial behaviour have wreaked havoc on our neighbourhoods. Policing has become reactive, picking up the pieces after crimes have occurred.

“Britain deserves better. It should not matter where you live – everyone deserves local, visible policing they can trust.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The heartbeat of our Great British policing tradition is seeing bobbies on the beat, but for too long, too many communities have been feeling abandoned as crime soared and neighbourhood police disappeared.

“That’s why this government is determined to get police back on the beat and into our town centres.

“It should not matter where you live – everyone deserves local, visible policing they can trust.”