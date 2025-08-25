Pub target of suspected arson attack

The Coach and Horses pub in Billinghay. Photo: Google Streetview

A village pub near Sleaford was the target of a suspected arson attack over the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the suspected arson attack on the Coach and Horses on Tattershall Road, Billinghay which is believed to have been started at some point overnight on Saturday August 23 into Sunday August 24.

Crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were originally called at 6.03am on Sunday and police were alerted a short time later after it was discovered a door was smashed at the property.

It is thought to have started at some point overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said on Sunday: “The fire has caused significant damage to the building. Thankfully, there was nobody reported to have been inside when fire arrived and there have been no reported injuries.

“We are treating this as a deliberate ignition and will remain on scene and in the local area today while immediate enquiries are carried out.”

Investigators are focussing on how the fire started and who was involved, and they are asking for anyone who may have been in the area overnight and into Sunday morning who may have seen something suspicious or unusual to get in touch and share what they know.

This could include information about any noises heard, or people who were seen in the area, as well as dashcam footage from anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the incident. They are also keen for people living nearby to check doorbell or CCTV footage to see if there may be something of interest, and share this with police.

If you can help, contact 101 quoting incident 104 of August 24.

You can also email information in to [email protected]. Quote the same incident number in your email.