Public urged to mark their valuables after 'high volume' of thefts in Lincolnshire

Example of a Datatag ID tag.

Lincolnshire Police are urging the public to mark their belongings after reporting a high volume of thefts in the south of the county.

Items that have been stolen recently are quad bikes, all-terrain vehicles (ATV), road rollers, JCB telehandlers, ride on lawnmowers, trailers, caravans and garden power tools.

The equipment is being stolen from locations such as farm buildings, outbuildings or building sites.

Now anyone who owns equipment that may be targeted is being urged to follow the Force’s advice.

Example of an ID plate for an Ifor Williams trailer.

According to the police, when plant, farming or gardening equipment is stolen, the only way they are going to be able to return it is if they can identify the equipment and know who it belongs to.

“We urge anyone who owns equipment that may be targeted to follow our advice,” a statement reads. “This will aid recovery, but also allow us to record crimes and prosecute offenders.

"We have to be able to prove items have been stolen to prosecute offenders. Without the relevant details to identify that a particular piece of equipment is stolen we cannot proceed.”

Additionally, the difference in outcome at court between someone charged with a couple of offences or 20 plus offences can be significant and result in meaningful sentences that keep criminals off our streets.

Example of a identification plate for a JCB Tandem Roller.

When reporting thefts to the police, they will ask for the below details as these are vital to us being able to identify and recover items at the earliest opportunity.

However, often, owners have no idea of the details needed and take days if not weeks to obtain the relevant information via various outlets or manufacturers.

"This is a national issue, not just specific to Lincolnshire,” the statement continues. “Often the details cannot be found and ownership cannot be proven; stolen items cannot be returned and criminals cannot be charged with the offences they are suspected of.

“This is why we recommend taking the below steps so that upon a report we can get the items recorded so officers can identify and recover stolen items.

“We hate nothing more than having to return property that could be stolen but we cannot identify it.”

Depending on the type of equipment, the public is asked make sure they have the following recorded and photographed so it is readily available for police if stolen.

Agricultural or plant Machinery

Photo of the whole item

The make, model and colour.

ID plate making sure to capture the Chassis number

Photo of any unique features

Details of any third-party security marking

Trailers

Photo of the whole item

The make, model and colour.

ID plate making sure to capture the Serial number

Photo of the ‘CUT IN’ chassis number

Photo of any unique features

Details of any third party security marking

Caravan

Photo of the whole item

The make, model and colour.

ID plate making sure to capture the Chassis number

Photo of any unique features

Details of any third party security marking

Details of the Cris number

Power tools

Photo of the whole item

The make, model and colour

ID plate making sure to capture the Serial number

Photo of any unique features

Details of any third party security marking

Some examples of the type of ID plates and security marking are shown in the photos below for reference of what they look like. These are taken from a trailer and plant machine.

As always, the police would urge anyone with the above equipment to consider security marking through companies such as Datatag who currently provide the Cesar Scheme. The CESAR Scheme is the official Police and Home Office approved plant and equipment registration scheme backed by the National Police Chiefs' Council - NPCC.

The CESAR scheme was designed by Police Officers working in partnership with the Construction and Agricultural industries. There is security marking available for Construction and Agricultural machines, Plant machine attachments, Power tools, Compact machines and ATV machines.

See the police Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) Facebook page for details on recent incidents @LincsPoliceRCAT