Lincolnshire Police are investigating a burglary from a caravan in Roman Bank, Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police

Overnight between 11.30pm on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday (June 20), someone entered a caravan in at Promenade Caravan Park through an open window above the bed where an occupant was sleeping .

A purse containing cash, personal ID cards, cigarettes, headphones and a key were stolen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The occupants were not woken by the intruder but obviously this was a very distressing experience .

“We are appealing for any information to help us investigate this crime.”