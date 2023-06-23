Overnight between 11.30pm on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday (June 20), someone entered a caravan in at Promenade Caravan Park through an open window above the bed where an occupant was sleeping .
A purse containing cash, personal ID cards, cigarettes, headphones and a key were stolen.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The occupants were not woken by the intruder but obviously this was a very distressing experience .
“We are appealing for any information to help us investigate this crime.”
If anyone has any information relating to this incident, please email DS Anna Harvey at anna.harvey@lincs.police.uk or call police on 101, quoting incident reference number 144 of 20 June.