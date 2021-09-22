RAF serviceman from Sleaford escapes football banning order after abusing police after Lincoln City match

Boston Magistrates' Court EMN-171025-170500001

James Pemberton, of Hyde Way, Holdingham, in Sleaford, admitted using threatening or abusive words and behaviour in an incident after the home match between Lincoln City and Bolton Wanderers on August 17.

Prosecuting, Lynn Bickley said that police were monitoring away supporters leaving the stadium at around 9.40pm and there was some disorderly behaviour in the Cross Street and Scorer Street area, where officers, with batons drawn, were trying to marshal Bolton supporters away from the area.

She said one man refused to move along and as officers tried to reason with him, Pemberton intervened and was abusive towards the officers, swearing and saying the man had ‘done nothing wrong’.

She said he also put his face up to six inches from the officer’s face and again swore and called him an offensive name, and was arrested.

Ms Bickley said Pemberton told police he had watched the match from the away supporters end.

She said the police requested a three year football banning order for Pemberton, who has no previous convictions.

Pemberton, who was not represented, told the magistrates he had joined in a drunken dispute with good intentions and had acted very much ‘in the heat of the moment’ and was ‘very remorseful’.

He added he had apologised at the time and did so again now.

Pemberton’s commanding officer was present and said he was a good member of the RAF and had the rank of senior aircraftsman.

The magistrates refused a football banning order, saying they did not expect this behaviour was likely to be repeated and imposed a six month conditional discharge.