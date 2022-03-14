Ram raiders hit a third Co-op in Lincolnshire and make off with ATM cash

Crime

The food store off the High Street was targeted in the early hours of this morning (Monday), according to Lincolnshire Police.

Officers were called to the store at 1.36am when the doors to the store were found to have been forced open and the shutters damaged to gain entry cassette boxes were taken from inside the ATM machine inside the store.

A police spokesman said: “A white Ford panel transit van believed to have been used in the incident was abandoned at the scene and recovered by police. The vehicle was reported stolen from Cherry Lane, Stubton near Newark.

“The break-in is believed to have taken place between 1.25am and 1.40am, and also involved a dark coloured sporty style saloon car.

“There were potentially four suspects who participated in the burglary, who are believed to have left in that vehicle headed in the Westcliffe Road direction towards Roxholme.”

They added: “We have launched a burglary investigation and at this stage, we are keeping an open mind about the circumstances or connection to other incidents, but believe that this recent break could be connected to two other similar incidents in Scotter and Horncastle in the past three weeks.”

There will be an increased police presence in the village today while officers carry out enquiries.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, CCTV, and dashcam footage or any information that can assist enquiries. If you witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area in the days leading up to the incident, or have seen any suspicious vehicles, they would like to hear from you.

Call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 17 of March 14.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

A Lincolnshire Coop spokesman said the front of the building had been damaged in the raid. “The premises, including the food store, post office, and pharmacy are temporarily closed.