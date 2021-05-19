Ram raiders target Ancaster Coop store with digger and steal cash machine

Police stock image

The attack happened in teh early hours of this morning (Wednesday) and police are still investigating at the scene.

Kieran Clarke, team manager at the Coop store posted a message soon after it happened on the local community’s Facebook page, saying: “The Co-op has been ram-raided in the early hours and will not be able to open as normal Wednesday morning.

“Police are on scene at time of writing this and I will try to keep you updated throughout the day if we are able to open.”

In an update later he added: “We will not be opening anytime soon. Still waiting on a lot to happen in terms of the police work and also in getting the shop safe and secure before customers are able to return.

“There is a possibility we will open later in the day but for now nothing has changed.

“We appreciate all the messages. As it has been said, luckily the shop was empty at the time of the incident so no one is hurt.

“Will keep this post updated when we have any news.”

One resident commented: “Looks like they got away with the machine too.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long before the shop re-opens back to normal, but without the cash machine.”

Another resident said they had heard what she thought was a boy racer around the time of the incident: “I heard a car speeding about early morning just before 1?

Another said the incident happened around 12.27am and the thieves were gone by 12.35am. “Lots of police cars going all over.”