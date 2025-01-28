Reassurance action plans in place after report finds Lincolnshire Police in need of some improvement

The report focussed on three areas following an inspection carried out in June last year – vetting, professional standards, and corruption.

Lincolnshire Police have issued reassurance that action plans are in place after a HMICFRS report into the force’s integrity and vetting arrangements found some areas in need of improvement.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the inspection team highlighted several areas of good practice but found some areas where they needed to improve.

Chief Constable Paul Gibson said: “We accept the findings of this report and that there are some areas where we need to improve, but we’re confident that the action plans we have implemented will work at pace towards achieving these. “The inspection found that that our vetting is good, we are dealing with the small amount of corrupt officers and staff, our investigation into complaints is thorough and proportionate, and we have good investigation standards and good supervision when it comes to counter-corruption. These are the areas that matter most to the public because if were falling in these areas of work this is where they would most feel the impact.

“We will of course look at the areas where we need to improve and make sure we act on recommendations, but I’m pleased to see that the inspection team found some areas of good practice where we have effective processes and practices in place, are complying with Authorised Professional Practice, and are providing a good service to the public we serve.

“We continue to invest in vetting, challenge misconduct, and tackle corruption so that we can continue to deliver the highest possible standard of policing to communities in Lincolnshire.”

Vetting – Adequate

The HMICFRS inspection team graded this area as Adequate.

CC Gibson said: “As pointed out by inspectors, our vetting is of a good standard. We have invested in this area as we understand the importance of ensuring that we maintain the highest standards of integrity within our people – both those who join us and those who already work with us. Vetting is an ongoing exercise, whether you’ve worked for Lincolnshire Police for 10 days or 10 years. The report notes that all staff have relevant vetting for their role, that teams share information appropriately, and that the Vetting department is managing demand well, with no backlogs. This is integral to maintaining a police force made up of staff who will display the high professional standards of behaviour that are required to work in the privileged position of police officer or member of police staff.”

Identifying areas of improvement, the HMICFRS report said the force should support all vetting decisions with a sufficiently detailed written rationale; that effective risk mitigation strategies should be implemented, and that there should be more specific reference to the vetting APP and the NDM when recording rationales.

CC Gibson added: “In relation to the identified areas for improvement, I am confident that our action plan is addressing the need for a more detailed written rationale in those relevant cases.”

Professional standards – Requires Improvement

The HMICFRS inspection team graded this area as Requires Improvement, with the report stating that the Force needs to improve processes for collecting and sharing organisational learning, improve on using opportunities to act upon trend and address concerns, deliver more training to staff on professional standards, and better use of Centurion. Centurion is the system is used for case recording, management, and process control of Police data relating to professional standards. It also identified a lack of auditable supervision and decision making.

Many of these observations focussed on the force’s use of the Centurion and it not being used to its full potential. Following the inspection, the force has invested in upgrading the system to the latest version and has ensured all staff within the PSD (Professional Standards Department) have received training bespoke to their roles.

The Force accepts the comments regarding organisation learning, which was again linked to a lack of training and efficient use of the Centurion system. Both individual and organisational learning is now recorded onto this system, which is reviewed and disseminated monthly with an action tracker in place to ensure effective governance.

The inspection team’s observation about a lack of auditable decision making also refers specifically to the use of Centurion. While the report acknowledged that the governance and structure of the department was good and that matters were being handled in a fair and consistent way, this was not being replicated within the Centurion system. This was because of a previous lack of awareness and training, which has now been rectified.

This area for improvement has been subject to an action plan within the department that has focussed on greater use of the system, and in particular the recording of decisions, rationale, and supervision of investigations.

CC Gibson said: “We accept that we can do more in capturing some of the learning from cases and investigations and have plans in place to address this. We have already invested heavily in Centurion and are confident that we can now illustrate that investigation plans, supervisory oversight and decision making are recorded on the system. The PSD team has also addressed specific points such as the recording of the progress of investigations, which is now being done to a high standard.

“It’s encouraging to see that the inspection team found that our staff are confident to approach our Professional Standards Department if they have concerns to raise and that there are a number of ways in which they can do this. We have focussed on the culture within our organisation, and it is pleasing to see the positive findings in this respect. We are also pleased to see that the inspection team found that our investigations into complaints and conduct matters are mostly “thorough and proportionate.” Where there are identified areas for improvement, such as improving our wider organisational learning, our analysis of complaints issues for themes and any potential areas of disproportionality and our supervision of investigations, we have put steps in place to ensure that these improvements are now being implemented.”

Corruption – Requires Improvement.

The HMICFRS inspection team graded this area as Requires Improvement, stating that the Force should improve how it collects, assesses, develops, and investigates counter-corruption intelligence.

The report acknowledged that the department lacked the resourcing capacity to undertake actions that were routinely being completed by larger forces. It suggested, however, that the department should make efforts to address these. It raised several issues with the format of the department’s strategic threat assessment, suggesting a number of ways that this could be improved. These have been taken on board and included the latest strategic threat assessment that was published following the HMICFRS visit.

The report suggested that the Force should implement regular People Intelligence meetings, this was accepted and has now formed part of the departmental improvement plan.

It also commented on a lack of resources and suitably trained ones, which were contributing to an apparent lack of proactivity and external work to highlight the risks of Abuse of Position for Sexual Purpose with partner agencies. The force is looking to see how it can effectively meet this demand considering the ongoing financial challenges and resourcing implications.

As part of the ongoing plan to improve PSD, resource has been dedicated to looking at several processes highlighted in the HMICFRS report. This includes creating several standard operating procedures to address issues such as touchpoints within the complaint handling process, more effective use of forms and letter templates and more timely recording of complaints and referrals to the IOPC.

CC Gibson said: “It’s encouraging to note that the team recognised that our Anti Corruption Unit is an experienced crime-focused team, and that the standard of investigation is good. This provides good levels of assurance in support of our determination to ensure that corrupt people do not have a role within our organisation. We note the areas that the team have identified for improvement, and we are already addressing them through our improvement plan.”

To read the full report visit: Publications - His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services