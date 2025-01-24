Reassurance after 'fake' claims serial killer is on the run in Skegness

Reassurance has been issued by police after 'fake' claims on social media that a ‘serial killer’ is on the run in Skegness.

Police issued a statement today (Friday) to say they are ‘aware of a FAKE social media post’.

"We just wanted to reassure the community that this is of course NOT the case.” the statement reads.

"Always question things you read online, and fact check through official accounts, such as our police channels.

"If you have suspicions that a post is not true, you can report it to the social media platform.

"For Facebook, you can do this by clicking on the three dots in the right-hand corner of the post and selecting “report post”.

Most readers who commented said they had not been fooled by the post.

One said: “Knew it was fake once I saw the Skegness post because the same post came up saying he was from my area too! (Same person, same post, different area of origin!)”

Another commented: “Any post with a hash tag before name of town is a fake post.”

However there was still frustration: “What is wrong, with some., people?,” another asked.

To report a real incident, call 111 or 999 in an emergency.