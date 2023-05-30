Register
'Reckless' driver found to have 12 times the level of illegal drug in his system

A ‘very reckless’ driver with 12 times the level of an illegal drug in his system has been banned for one year.
By Court Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 08:10 BST
Boston Magistrates' Court.Boston Magistrates' Court.
Boston Magistrates' Court.

Jeffry Frcka, 43, was pulled over in Burgh Road, Skegness, because he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt in the Renault Trafic.

A subsequent drug wipe proved positive for cocaine and he was arrested.

It happened at about 3pm on December 28 last year.

A test in custody had given a reading of 613 micrograms of a cocaine body-breakdown product per litre of blood (legal limit is 50) and 33 micrograms of cocaine (legal limit is ten).

At Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Frcka pleaded guilty to two charges of drug-driving.

He said in mitigation: “I was very reckless that day.

“I’ve learned massively from my behaviour and you will never see me again for charges of this nature.”

The defendant, of Hall Lane, Burgh Le Marsh, was disqualified for 12 months, fined £380 and ordered to pay £237 in costs and victim surcharge.