​Refuse collector sacked after flipping his car while drunk

​​A council refuse collector was sacked after flipping his car while drink-driving, Boston Magistrates Court heard.

Aaron Jones, 26, overturned the Nissan Micra in Thurlby Road, Bilsby, just before midnight on March

15.

“There were reports of a male walking away from the vehicle and he was wearing a hi viz jacket,” said prosecutor Fiona McClelland.

Police located Jones and took him to Pilgrim Hospital.

A test showed 180 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine; the legal limit being 107.

Jones, of Sutton Road, Huttoft, appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday July 5 to plead

guilty to drink-driving.

Julian Sheen, mitigating, said his client had decided to drive to get some food, having been drinking earlier and being dropped back home by a friend.

“He made the decision to go out in his vehicle for three or four miles into Alford. On his return, he clipped the kerb and overturned the car.

“Police were surprised to see anyone walking some distance after such an accident.”

He added: “At the time, he was working for local council as a refuse collector. He had to inform his employers of this prosecution and he was released.”

Jones was banned for 16 months, which can be cut with completion of a drink-drive rehabilitation course.