Renewed police appeal after body of woman is found in Skegness
A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of the woman, believed to be 23-year-old Petra Ross.
Petra was reported missing on Friday, January 19, and an appeal was made by police for help in locating her.
Investigations are continuing and it is understood Petra’s family have been informed.
Police are now are particularly interested in speaking to the drivers and occupants of the two cars seen entering Princes Parade car park between 11.21pm and 11.27pm on Wednesday, January 17. The car park is adjacent to the boating lakes in Skegness.
They are also keen to hear from those who may have seen anyone walking around the Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve or a white vehicle in this area between 11.30pm on Wednesday, January 17, and 8am on Thursday, January 18.
Call 101 or emai [email protected], quoting incident 386 of 19 January in the subject line.