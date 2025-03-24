Reports of shoplifting in Lincolnshire up more than ten per cent in 2024

The number of shoplifting incidents reported to Lincolnshire Police increased by more than ten per cent in 2024.

According to statistics from the force, 6,547 incidents of shoplifting were reported last year, a 10.31 per cent increase from the 5,935 recorded in 2023. That’s the equivalent of about 18 offences a day in the county.

Lincolnshire Police has attributed the rise in part to shops being encouraged to report offences, increased confidence in the police to handle reports, and more businesses using online reporting.

The news follows a report from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) stating that nearly a quarter of the UK population — 24 per cent — have witnessed shoplifting in a store over the past 12 months.

The latest BRC-Opinium survey also found that 23 per cent of customers have witnessed the physical or verbal abuse of shop staff.

Nottingham topped the ranking of cities where people have witnessed the most shoplifting in the past year at 32 per cent, followed by London at 29 per cent and Southampton at 28 per cent. Nowhere in Lincolnshire was ranked in the top 10.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “Seeing incidents of theft or abuse has become an all-too-common part of the shopping experience for many people.

“While an incident can be over in a matter of seconds, it can have life-long consequences on those who experience it, making them think twice about visiting their local high streets. Criminals are becoming bolder and more aggressive, and decisive action is needed to put an end to it.

“The Crime and Policing Bill is a crucial step in providing additional protections to retail workers. However, in its current proposed form, it does not afford all retail workers the same protections as those working in Scotland, where delivery drivers are also protected. The Bill must protect everyone in customer facing roles in the industry.”

Last July, independent retailers in Lincoln city centre shared their thoughts that the rise in shoplifting could be strongly connected to the ongoing cost of living crisis and a general sense of desperation.

Adam Mann, owner of the vintage clothing shop Rock Retro on Guildhall Street, said: “It’s not awful, but you need to be on it.”

He added: “There seems to be this trend with young people where they think it’s cool to shoplift, which is a bit embarrassing really.”