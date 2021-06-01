Residents’ shock after death of woman and child in Louth

The scene in High Holme Road, Louth, this morning. Photo: John Aron.

As reported this morning, Lincolnshire Police are currently appealing for information or sightings of Daniel Boulton, 29, following the two deaths at a property in High Holme Road.

Members of the public are being urged not to approach Daniel Boulton if they see him, but to call 999 immediately and let the police know.

After police confirmed the two deaths this morning (Tuesday), residents and neighbours have reacted with shock and paid tribute to the victims, who have not yet been named.

On Twitter, The Clockwork Cat said: "This is terrible, shocking news. I saw the flashing lights on High Holme last night. Absolutely heartbreaking."

Mark Benson tweeted: "Woke up to find this happened right next to where I live. This kind of stuff is incredibly uncommon here. Feel awful for the victims’ family."

Planet Beth added: "To wake up to the news that your tiny, sleepy hometown has been the scene of a horrific murder is quite galling."

On our Facebook page, Hayley Weber said: "This is just too heartbreaking, bless them both. Sending love and thoughts to the woman, the child and their family and friends."

Linda Wilkinson added: "Heartbreaking news. Thoughts are with the woman and child’s family."

Jacqui Wells concluded: "Thoughts are with the family suffering from such loss. We enter this world as equals, and no one has the right to choose to take someone’s life."