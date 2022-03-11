Robber demanding cash held staff at knifepoint at Spa shop in Skegness

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

The incident took place at the Spar in Drummond Road just before 8. 30pm on Sunday.

A single offender entered the store and, at knifepoint, demanded cash from the till.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police say that two members of staff were left understandably shaken by the incident but thankfully were physically unharmed.

The offender made off with a quantity of cash.

Anyone who saw the incident, or anyone who has any information, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 371 of 6 March.

Alternatively, email [email protected] quoting incident 371 of 6 March.