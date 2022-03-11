Robber demanding cash held staff at knifepoint at Spa shop in Skegness

The incident took place at the Spar in Drummond Road just before 8. 30pm on Sunday.
A single offender entered the store and, at knifepoint, demanded cash from the till.
Lincolnshire Police say that two members of staff were left understandably shaken by the incident but thankfully were physically unharmed.
The offender made off with a quantity of cash.
Anyone who saw the incident, or anyone who has any information, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 371 of 6 March.
Alternatively, email [email protected] quoting incident 371 of 6 March.
You can report information anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.