A rogue trader from Skegness who took money for home improvements but did not deliver has been hit with suspended sentence and ordered to pay £15,000 compensation .

Lincolnshire Trading Standards has successfully prosecuted Jack David Turner, who was sole trader for his business TR Fencing Services which traded between 2020 and 2023, offering landscaping, fencing and equine buildings services.

Turner, 25, of Drummond Road, attended Boston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to eight charges of fraud.

According to Trading Standards, he rogue trader took payments of up to £4,200 under the pretence of providing goods and services for various works but failed to supply any materials or carry out any work for the victims.

On February 25, Turner again attended Boston Magistrates’ Court where he received a suspended sentence of 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £15,018.96 in compensation to his eight victims. However, due to his current limited income, that will be paid at £50pcm.

On top of this, Turner will undertake 15 days rehabilitation activity and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Rebecca Money, Senior Trading Standards officer, at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The council’s Trading Standards team is committed to investigating traders who are unlawfully exploiting consumers. I’m grateful to all the witnesses for their support in this case. Turner’s fraudulent trading had an enormous detrimental impact on them all.”

Anyone who believes a business is trading unfairly or illegally, is asked to report it to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service. Visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer or call 0808 223 1133.

People can also use the Buy With Confidence Scheme, which was set up to help prevent rogue traders taking advantage of consumers. Businesses who join the scheme are vetted, giving customers reassurance that they are contracting a Trading Standards-approved trader.

Consumers can search the portal for vetted traders at www.buywithconfidence.gov.uk. Traders can apply to join the scheme via www.buywithconfidence.gov.uk/business.