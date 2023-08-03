Row over flyposting in Skegness after poster placed on shopping centre window without permission

Clarification has been given on the law regarding flyposting after a row broke out on social media over posters placed around Skegness.

The poster on a window of one of the shops at Hildreds Shopping Centre.

The poster at the centre of the row advertises the Bullseye UK’s inflatable assault course on the car boot site off the roundabout at Burgh le Marsh. It was placed on a window of one of the stores at Hildreds Shopping Centre without permission of the manager.

Hildreds retaliated by slapping ‘Cancelled’ stickers over it – with Bullseye responding by accusing the centre of being “childish” and trying to “jeopardise a business in Skegness that is trying to bring affordable family fun to the area”.

Bullseye opened on July 25th and will be on the car boot site until August 6. Organisers have said: “Our aim is to bring affordable fun to all.We even let people bring picnics to help you all with the cost of living crisis.”

However, Hildreds manager Steve Andrews took to social media to stress flyposting “without permission” was not the way to advertise events.

"The only reason why I stuck a poster over the poster that you fixed to one of my shops was because for months you and other business who come to town for a few days or a few weeks think it is OK to flypost anywhere you like without seeking permission from the people responsible for the buildings you affix them to,” he said.

" Of course, when I say ‘my windows’ I mean exactly that because I am responsible for the windows and have to pay someone to clean them.

“For months businesses have been littering our town with posters, affixing them wherever they like but when they leave. They also leave behind the posters to degrade, peel, fade and rot for months and months helping to make our town look terrible.

"To the person who said ‘it’s just a couple of posters’ no it’s not.

"There have been dozens more businesses that don’t ask permission and just put them up anywhere they like. I have to go to these measures to prevent it happening again.”

According to mylawyer.com graffiti and fly-posting are “both illegal, spoil both public and private property and can be very costly to remove”.