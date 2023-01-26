Police and Environment Agency officers are stepping up patrols along rivers and water courses in the Boston area after catching a man with stolen fish.

Police rural crime officers with Environment Agency officers and local fisheries bailiffs on patrol near Boston. Photo: Lincs Police

The Lincolnshire Rural Crime Action team yesterday (Wednesday) carried out joint patrols with the Environment Agency, Angling Trust and Voluntary Bailiff officers from Boston & District Angling Association.

A police spokesman reported: “One male found in possession of two dead pike which is classed as a Schedule 1 Theft offence due to being taken from club owned waters.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The male will be dealt with by police in due course.

Pike seized, suspected to have been stolen from privately owned waters. Photo: Lincs Police

They added: “These patrols will be increased across the county over the coming months.”

Operation Traverse is a joint scheme led by the police with other rivers and fisheries organisations to tackle fish theft and illegal fishing.

The spokesman said: “Remember you need a fishing rod licence if over the age of 13 and you want to fish for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel with a rod and line anywhere in England (except the River Tweed), Wales and the Border Esk region of Scotland.