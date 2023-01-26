The Lincolnshire Rural Crime Action team yesterday (Wednesday) carried out joint patrols with the Environment Agency, Angling Trust and Voluntary Bailiff officers from Boston & District Angling Association.
A police spokesman reported: “One male found in possession of two dead pike which is classed as a Schedule 1 Theft offence due to being taken from club owned waters.”
The male will be dealt with by police in due course.
They added: “These patrols will be increased across the county over the coming months.”
Operation Traverse is a joint scheme led by the police with other rivers and fisheries organisations to tackle fish theft and illegal fishing.
The spokesman said: “Remember you need a fishing rod licence if over the age of 13 and you want to fish for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel with a rod and line anywhere in England (except the River Tweed), Wales and the Border Esk region of Scotland.
“The need for a rod licence applies when fishing all waters, including commercial, privately owned or club fisheries.”