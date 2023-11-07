Lincoln Crown Court

Harvey Shreeves, 22, of Jubilee Street, Ruskington, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on his male victim on January 29 this year.

A hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday was told Shreeves had no previous convictions and was in employment.

His barrister, David Eager, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a report on Shreeves by the Probation Service.

Mr Eager said his client understood that this was no guarantee of avoiding prison.

But Mr Eager added: "This is a one punch Section 20 from a man of previous good character. He is in employment."

Recorder Simon King agreed to adjourn sentence for a probation report but warned Shreeves he was making no promises as to the outcome.

"You are entitled to a pre-sentence report as you are a man of previous good character," Recorder King told Shreeves.

"However you must not take that as a promise that there will be a non-custodial outcome.

"All options will be available to the sentencing judge. But your best option is to co-operate with the preparation of the report."

Shreeves was granted bail on condition he does not contact the victim or go to an address in Manor Street, Ruskington.