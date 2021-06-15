Rutherford does the business in Market Rasen success, defeat for Caistor

Cricket news.

Market Rasen CC sit fourth in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division following Saturday’s 31-run victory at Appleby Frodingham.

Matthew Rutherford (31) top scored as Rasen posted 139 before being dismissed, support coming from Joe Atkin (25), Dale Christie (21) and Daley Snell (19).

Rutherford swapped bat for ball and took four Frodingham wickets as the hosts were all out for 108.

Will Bradford (three) and Neil Davies (two) also claimed victims.

A six-wicket home defeat to Cleethorpes sees Caistor eighth in the standings.

Kieran Brooker (89), Harry Boulton (21), Jim Parker (21) and Will Carter (19) helped Caistor to 182 for 5, but the visitors reached 186 for 4 with more than three overs left.

Paul Sunley took two wickets.

The Second Division saw Rasen Seconds leave Grimsby Town Seconds with a seven-wicket success.

James Kirk and Dan Quinlan both two two wickets as the hosts were gone for 191, Rasen reaching 193 for 3 with Quinlan (64 not out), David Papworth (54) scoring well.

In the Third Division, Caistor Seconds lost by 34 runs at Messingham.

Andrew Smith took four wickets and Liam Wood three as Messingham were out for 153.

But Caistor were back in the pavilion for 119, Sachin Meher and Oliver Barrick top scoring with 21 run each.

James Quinlan took six wickets and Aaron navin scored 30 runs but Rasen Sunday Firsts were beaten by 19 runs at Reepham in the Lincoln and District League Division Three.