‘Sadistic pervert’ from Lincolnshire is jailed for child sexual offences

Mark Gibbins. of Boston, has been jailed for child sexual offences.

Mark Gibbins, 54, of Horncastle Road, Boston, appeared at court in August where he entered a guilty plea for inciting a child under the age of 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity, engaging in sexual communications with a child, and making/distributing indecent photography of children.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: “A sadistic pervert has today been sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court to three years and 10 months behind bars.”

The court heard how Gibbons concealed his real identity online manipulating his victims to believe he was in fact a teenage boy.

Gibbins, on several occasions targeted his victims online preying on their vulnerabilities in a bid to continue to fulfil his sexual gratification with offences taking place across five force areas, says the force.

Police Constable Terina Dennett leading the investigation said: “I’m really pleased that Gibbins is now receiving a punishment for his criminal actions.

“His victims have showed nothing but bravery and courage throughout the course of the investigation and court proceedings.

“I hope today’s sentencing will provide them with some closure in knowing this predator can no longer cause harm to them or any other child.”

She went on: “We take crimes of this nature incredibly seriously and will continue to seek prosecution against anybody who thinks it is okay to commit these types of offences.

“It is never the victim’s fault and I would strongly appeal for any child who believes they are being manipulated into doing something they don’t want to, to speak with an adult or friend and report it to us.

“Through partnership working with social services and family support teams, the victims and their families in this case have been able to access invaluable support, which is something we offer to all victims of child sexual offences.

“You will be listened to and we will continue to take action against offenders.”