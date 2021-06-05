Safer streets plan for Ingoldmells after extra £245k police funding awarded

PCC Marc Jones.

A joint application by the Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones, Lincolnshire Police and East Lindsey District Council secured the money in the latest round of the Safer Streets grants from the government.

The funding will also pay for a full review of routes and pathways to see where additional measures such as security fencing or other physical design features could improve public safety.

A host of developments will see: :

 Existing CCTV enhanced and upgraded to allow controlled sharing of live images to the Skegness Police Station and/or Ingoldmells Police Office.

 The creation of a Crime Prevention “app” to share crime reduction advice and guidance – and Digital Information Crime Prevention screens to be installed and situated at key locations in the area.

 The introduction of additional ANPR CCTV cameras and additional lighting installed throughout Ingoldmells to help reduce acquisitive crime.

 HD CCTV, improved lighting and (directional) signage installed along the Sea Walk

 Improve the Bridle Path with paving or gravel and cut back shrubbery and to give a widened pathway and improved surveillance

The money will also pay for a full review of routes and pathways to see where additional measures such as security fencing, improved lighting or other physical design features could improve public safety.

The successful bid is the second time the PCC has secured additional funding for the county via the Safer Streets Fund.

Last year the PCC secured £250,000 for an upgrade and extension of the CCTV network in Gainsborough.

“It is fantastic news that we have been able to secure yet another round of funding to improve the safety of our communities,” said Mr Jones.

“This project will make a very real difference and, along with the new training centre in Skegness, represents significant investment in the East Coast.

“Not only will it keep our residents safe it will allow visitors to feel and be safe, enhancing our tourism industry and supporting the coast in its economic recovery post Covid.”

Cllr Colin Davie, county council lead on Economic Development, Environment and Planning as well as a district and county councillor for Ingoldmells, welcomed the news.

“I am delighted to see this project has been given the go-ahead thanks to the sterling work of the council and the PCC,” he said.

“The improvements will make a real difference to the lives of residents in Ingoldmells and provide further benefits to our visitors. It is another important step in creating a tourism destination we can all be proud of.”

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Davison overseeing the Neighbourhood Policing Teams for Lincolnshire Police. He said: “As a Force, we are always thinking of ways we can proactively engage with the public to cut crime and make our communities the safest spaces they can be. Technology

plays a huge role in how everyone interreacts on a day-to-day basis so for us, it made absolute sense that technology could be used to help us police and engage with our communities.

“We’re particularly excited about the crime prevention app, which will be something people will proactively opt into. As the East coast has a very transient population, it offers a way for us to directly reach the hands of our visitor economy as well as the local population.

"This is a really ground-breaking way to use technology to support how we police, and ultimately, the community we serve. We’re delighted with the success.”