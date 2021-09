The scene of the collision in June 2020. EMN-210909-162926001

Adam Clover, of Warren Road, Saltfleet is alleged to have caused the death of Liam Addison, 30, who lived in Grainthorpe, on the A16 at Calceby, near Ulceby Cross just before 6.30pm on June 9 while driving a Red Triumph motorcycle.

It was reported at the time that Mr Addison had been planning to open a motorcycle shop in Louth, and was due to get married this year.

Clover was granted unconditional bail to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a first hearing on October 5.