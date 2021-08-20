Scamblesby man ordered to pay over £800 after Covid-19 breach

Court news

Sheridan Stephen Judge, 23, of Old Main Road, slept in a tent with two people from different households at Ostler’s Plantation Woods, in Woodhall Spa, on January 17.

The offence took place during the third national lockdown, in breach of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No.2) (England) Regulations Act.

Judge was found guilty in his absence, through the Single Justice Procedure, at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 3.