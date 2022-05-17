Second man arrested after stabbing in Sleaford

The remnants of a police cordon tape which blocked off Mareham Lane after the incident in Sleaford on Sunday.

A man in his 30s is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds in the incident on Mareham Lane in Sleaford.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to reports that a man had been found with serious injuries at around 3.30pm on Sunday (May 15).

Police say they arrested a 27-year-old man last night (Monday) on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in custody while being interviewed.

A 41-year-old man arrested earlier yesterday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) has been released on bail.

The force says the victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detective Inspector Remy Simon said: “We are carrying out investigations in this area and you may see an increased police presence while we do that. We know this might be worrying, and we would like to reassure you that we believe this to be an isolated incident. There are a number of lines of enquiry we are following up on.

“The victim was found near a busy road and there is a good chance that our local community may have information or footage which could help our enquiries, so we would encourage people to check their dashcams, Go-Pros or CCTV as soon as possible and share anything which may help with us.”

You can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident number 262 of May 15.