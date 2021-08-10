Second sex assault in Sleaford despite police arresting man over Mareham Pastures attack

Police

Officers are now appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage to track down a cold-caller who sexually assaulted a woman in the Mareham Lane area of Sleaford on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to a property on the street at around 2.30pm, after the man, thought to be in his 50s, inappropriately touched the woman before exposing himself.

A police spokesman said: “He was offering gardening services when the incident took place and is around five feet, eight inches tall, with dark brown hair.

“The woman says he was wearing grey/brown trousers and tanned shoes with laces. She said he was driving a white flatbed truck.

“We would like to speak to the man involved in the incident and want to hear from anyone who saw him or a vehicle matching the description in the town and surrounding villages, such as Osbournby and Threekingham.”

You can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident number 260 of Friday, August 6.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

The shocking news comes just days after police announced they had arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault in connection with an attack on a woman in her 20s on a path in Mareham Pastures in Sleaford in the early hours of Monday July 12. No charges had formally been brought against the man yet.

The incident had led to a late night protest march through the streets of Sleaford in support of women’s safety.

On announcing the arrest linked to the Mareham Pastures assault, Detective Chief Superintendent Diane Coulson, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We would like to thank everyone who has so far come forward so far with information.

“However, just because we have made an arrest does not mean the investigation is complete, and we would still like to hear from anyone who has any information regarding this incident.”

She added: “This arrest is the result of the investigation teams’ hard work; our investigations are continuing to bring justice to the victim.”

The woman had been walking in Mareham Pastures when the incident happened.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between midnight and 3am on Monday July 12 or may have dashcam footage. You can now report information via a dedicated public portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM21C78-PO1

You can also call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 66 of July 12 or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Det Ch Supt Coulson added: “We’d like to again reassure people that reports such as these are thankfully low in their numbers. If you have any worries, we’d encourage you to speak to your local Neighbourhood Policing Team.”

After the incident there was an increase in police presence in the vicinity, and anyone walking in the area was asked to be vigilant, but people were not advised to avoid going out at night, unlike the Metropolitan Police after the Sarah Everard murder last year.