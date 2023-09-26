Between May and July 2021, it is alleged he accessed a police system in respect of the personal data of others which was other than in accordance with a policing purpose and/or in contravention of Lincolnshire Police Misuse of Police Systems policy.

In September 2022, it is alleged he entered a supermarket whilst off duty and identified himself as a police officer, misled an individual by telling them that they were investigating an allegation of harassment when they knew or ought to have known that they were not acting in a professional capacity or investigating an allegation and further or alternatively failed to be open and honest with an individual by not disclosing that they were personally connected to the individuals involved in the alleged incident and that they were not acting in their official capacity as a police officer when making a request and/or directing them to provide access to CCTV footage.